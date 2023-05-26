Rampant gun violence in Western Cape must be stopped: Community Safety MEC Allen

Two separate shootings occurred in Cape Town on Thursday, one in Constantia, where four Bulgarian nationals were killed, and another in Wynberg, where a woman was shot dead.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape's Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said the province's persistent gun violence needs to be stopped, somehow.

He was reacting to the murders of four people in the Cape Town suburb of Constantia on Thursday.

While some details remain sketchy, police confirmed that the deceased were Bulgarian nationals.

One of them was reportedly wanted by global authorities for murder.

“It is disheartening to learn that four bodies with gunshot wounds were discovered on Thursday morning in Constantia. No details are available at this point."

The shooting was one of two in Cape Town on Thursday alone.

In the other case, a woman was shot and killed while walking on Church Street, near the Wynberg Magistrates Court.

“I will engage the SAPS [South African Police Service] police provincial commissioner general Tembekile Phatekile to keep me updated on how the investigation is progressing. Those who committed this horrific crime must be found and be convicted."