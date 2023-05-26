Protesting Bara nursing students say board exam wasn't part of their contracts

Students are protesting outside the Chis Hani Baragwanath Nursing College over contractual agreements with the Gauteng Health Department, which funded their studies.

JOHANNESBURG - Final year bursary students at the Chis Hani Baragwanath Nursing College say a board exam was not part of the contracts they signed three years ago.

The Gauteng health department says the students are demanding that it pays their stipends until they take the exam-which it cannot afford.@motsoere_gloria https://t.co/OHDggZcaMy ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 26, 2023

The students are required to write a board exam after the completion of their three year course, which ends this month. The exam is in November.@motsoere_gloria https://t.co/OHDggZcaMy ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 26, 2023

They say they were only told about the exam six months before completing their programme.

An emotional Mpho Rantsu said that she could not celebrate the achievement of completing her diploma as receiving her results was a reminder that she was officially unemployed.

The only thing holding her back from practicing as a nurse is the board exam in November, which the group said was sprung on them.

Between then and now, Rantsu, along with 166 other students, are expected to return home.

She said that the students were not just making demands, they just want what was promised to them by the department.

"We are not just demanding because we feel entitled or anything. Promises were made, contracts were signed."

Rantsu added that they would not be leaving the college until the issue was resolved.