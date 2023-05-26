Go

Phaahla conducts oversight visit in Hammanskraal amid cholera outbreak

Phaahla alongside Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi visited Jubilee Hospital, where an increasing number of patients presenting with cholera symptoms have been admitted.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla. Picture: @GCISMedia/Twitter
26 May 2023 17:50

HAMMANSKRAAL - As more people fall victim to the recent cholera outbreak, Health Minister Joe Phaahla visited patients at the Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal.

The Pretoria North community has seen an upsurge in cases over the past seven days, recording at least 20 deaths.

On Friday, Phaahla, alongside Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, conducted an oversight visit at the hospital.

Walking into the hospital’s ward 18, Eyewitness News could spot cholera patients ranging from young children to elderly residents.

The ward has been reserved for confirmed cases while a tent has been erected just outside the building to deal with residents presenting cholera symptoms.

Some patients could be heard requesting warmer blankets as they complained of chills in their hands and feet.

A set of ten-year-old male twins was being treated in a confined area within the ward.

Elderly patients also engaged the health minister about their recovery.

