Phaahla conducts oversight visit in Hammanskraal amid cholera outbreak

HAMMANSKRAAL - As more people fall victim to the recent cholera outbreak, Health Minister Joe Phaahla visited patients at the Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal.

The Pretoria North community has seen an upsurge in cases over the past seven days, recording at least 20 deaths.

On Friday, Phaahla, alongside Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, conducted an oversight visit at the hospital.

Walking into the hospital’s ward 18, Eyewitness News could spot cholera patients ranging from young children to elderly residents.

Health minister Joe Phaahla and Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko are the Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal. They have met cholera victims who have been admitted for medical attention. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/aQDi746H2J ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 26, 2023

The ward has been reserved for confirmed cases while a tent has been erected just outside the building to deal with residents presenting cholera symptoms.

Some patients could be heard requesting warmer blankets as they complained of chills in their hands and feet.

A set of ten-year-old male twins was being treated in a confined area within the ward.

Elderly patients also engaged the health minister about their recovery.