Northern Alliance's Van Niekerk elected as new mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay

JOHANNESBURG - Councillor from the Northern Alliance party, Gary van Niekerk, has been elected as the new executive mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

Van Niekerk replaces the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Retief Odendaal, who was removed earlier on Friday through a motion of no confidence.

He becomes the third mayor of the Eastern Cape metro since the 2021 local government elections.

Earlier on Friday, African National Congress (ANC) councillor Eugene Johnson was elected as the new Speaker of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

Johnson secured 62 of the votes through a secret ballot.

The former mayor of the Eastern Cape metro beat the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Rano Keysor by 11 votes.

The shake-up in the municipality's executive was led by the ANC-EFF coalition.