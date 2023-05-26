Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Retief Odendaal ousted in no-confidence motion

The African National Congress (ANC) in the metro said that his removal was welcomed as he failed to priortise service delivery in townships.

JOHANNESBURG - Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Retief Odendaal has been ousted in a motion of no confidence.

The Eastern Cape municipality's council convened a meeting on Friday where Retief was voted out.

The African National Congress (ANC) in the metro said that his removal was welcomed as he failed to prioritise service delivery in townships.

ANC provincial spokesperson, Gift Ngqondi: "Street lights are not working and there are potholes. We hope that the new leadership will make sure that they prioritise these."