MPs tear into Public Works officials over 'abominable' state of SA prisons

On Friday, Public Works and Correctional Services officials briefed Parliament’s justice committee on issues raised during a recent oversight visit.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament (MPs) have accused the Department of Public Works of “human rights abuses” for neglecting and failing to maintain the country’s prisons.

MPs slammed the department for failing to maintain infrastructure in some of the country’s major prisons, describing the conditions as an “abomination”.

The justice and correctional services portfolio committee heard how water systems in prisons maintained by Public Works don’t work due to overcrowding, with prisoners going without water for days.

It also heard how contractors failed to finish work already paid for by the department.

Committee member, Glynnis Breytenbach, said the St Albans Prison in Gqeberha was in a disgraceful state.

“It’s not a prison, it’s not fit for human habitation, it’s an absolute disgrace. It’s a human rights abuse, it’s filthy, it’s decrepit.”

“The Department of Public Works is not coming to the party in terms of what it is supposed to do,” said Economic Freedom Fighters MP Yoliswa Yako.

Public Works Minister Sihle Zikalala told the committee that they would be getting rid of contractors who were not performing and would appoint special teams to focus on each province.