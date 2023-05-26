Mantashe loses some of his powers in transfer to Ramokgopa

In terms of a proclamation signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa can now determine the types of energy sources from which electricity must be generated.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has stripped Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe of some of his powers, transferring them to Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

Ramokgopa can also, by law, allow for private sector participation in the generation of electricity.

The powers transferred to Ramokgopa relate to Section 34 (1) and (2) of the Electricity Regulation Act.

PRESIDENT SETS OUT ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES OF MINISTER OF ELECTRICITY pic.twitter.com/c9c328A4dO ' Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa (@Kgosientsho_R) May 26, 2023

Other powers related to the act, however, still remain in Mantashe's portfolio.

After almost three months on the job, Ramokgopa has some executive powers.

The section of the Electricity Regulation Act that Ramokgopa is responsible for mainly involves the generation of new electricity.

The minister will also oversee all aspects of the electricity crisis response plan and will be government’s point of command in handling load shedding.

However, Mantashe will still retain significant powers related to electricity.

This as the implementation of all determinations made by Ramokgopa will lie with Mantashe.

Meanwhile, Eskom remains under the watch of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

The transfer of powers from Mantashe to Ramokgopa follows reports of a turf war over the control of the energy sector between Mantashe, Gordhan and Ramokgopa.