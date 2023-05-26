King Misuzulu contradicted himself over the Ingonyama Trust board - Buthelezi

EMPANGENI - Zulu traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said that King Misuzulu kaZwelithini had contradicted himself over the Ingonyama Trust board matter.

This after the king made changes to the board despite earlier saying he wouldn’t.

The board is in control of over 2 million hectares of land in KwaZulu-Natal.

But the king’s changes seem to have no support from his prime minister.

"In our meeting, his majesty accepted Inkosi Mzimela’s appeal to withdraw as chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust board."

Buthelezi said that it was a done deal between the board and the Zulu king that Chief Thanduyise Mzimela would no longer be appointed as chairperson.

He said that former KwaZulu-Natal judge, Jerome Ngwenya, was informed that his position was safe.

"His majesty then phoned honourable Mr Ngwenya to confirm his continued service as chairperson of the board. This was also done in our presence at that meeting."

But just two weeks after the meeting, the Zulu king appointed Mzimela as chairperson.

Buthelezi said that the Zulu king was making it impossible for him to serve as prime minister.