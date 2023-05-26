Gordhan trying to mask his failures by appealing load shedding exemption - Saftu

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) gathered at the offices of the Public Enterprises department in Pretoria on Friday, to call for an urgent solution to the energy crisis.

The federation said it was appalled by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s plans to appeal the North Gauteng High Court’s judgment exempting essential services from load shedding.

The ruling specifically placed focus on exempting schools, hospitals and police stations from load shedding.

The application was lodged by a group of political and civil society organisations, including ActionSA, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).

Saftu is one of the multiple organisations that believe a load shedding exemption is vital to mitigate the effects of the rolling power cuts that have impacted essential services such as healthcare and schooling facilities.

Federation spokesperson, Trevor Shaku, said Gordhan was trying to mask his failures by appealing the exemption.

“In the first place, there should not be load shedding because we need energy to power our homes and the economy.”

He said this could be a ploy for government to privatise Eskom.