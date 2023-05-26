Gauteng nursing students expected to continue protest at Baragwanath Hospital

Nursing students in Gauteng demand that the Health Department provide them with a stipend until they write their next exam in November, but the department said it could not afford the R8 million bill needed to fulfill this.

JOHANNESBURG - Nursing students in Gauteng are expected to continue their protest at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on Friday.

This comes after what was labelled as miscommunication between the students and the provincial Department of Health.

The students are unhappy about a decision over placements for their practical work.

The Gauteng Department of Health said its academic programme would end in May, adding that the students won't be placed at medical facilities until they write an exam in November.

While the Health Department said it couldn’t afford to meet the demands of the students, they vowed to continue protesting until a solution was reached.

The department said the students were not against writing the exam in November, but were demanding that they received a stipend until then.

It said this would cost the department over R8 million, which it can't afford.

The department added that the agreement was to only fund the students for their academic programme.

It argued that should it agree to the demand, it would set a precedent for nursing students.

The students said they were misled by the department, as it made promises but changed its tune.