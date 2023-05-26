City of Ekurhuleni to explore solutions to counter load shedding

During his presentation of the municipality’s 2023/23 financial year budget on Thursday, the MMC said the City of Ekurhuleni must implement ways to reduce its dependence on Eskom to keep the lights on.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni MMC for Finance Nkululeko Dunga said the city is looking to establish measures to exempt clinics, hospitals and other essential services from load shedding.

On Thursday, Dunga presented the municipality's R55.3 billion budget for the 2023/24 financial year.

He said the city must implement initiatives to generate additional electricity and reduce its reliance on Eskom.

“The City of Ekurhuleni will, in the immediate term, look into short and medium solutions which will use a combination of hybrid, off-grid and micro-grid electricity solutions.

“We will, as the City of Ekurhuleni, soon issue a request for information to potential investors who are willing to enter into public/private partnerships.”