City of Ekurhuleni: Dunga vows to crackdown on corrupt officials

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni has for three consecutive years received clean audits. However, finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga said the city risked losing money to corrupt officials.

Dunga delivered his maiden budget speech at the city council Thursday, and announced allocations of the R55.3 billion budget.

He said the ineffectiveness of the city’s disciplinary board could see fraudulent activities and acts of corruption go unpunished.

Dunga further noted that there was little to no action taken by the city to punish corrupt municipal officials.

“We have made firm reports in the past with practical and clear recommendations on actions against employees implicated in wrongdoing, but these have not led to any action. And these people continue to work for the municipality, while looting the limited resources of the city.”

He said some employees had been reported for unlawfully awarding tenders.

“In order to hold people accountable, we will strengthen the internal audit with the capacity to deal with investigations speedily.”

Leader of the opposition, Tania Campbell gave Dunga some credit, saying he showed no signs that he would squander money.