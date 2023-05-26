Case against Rwandan genocide fugitive arrested in SA postponed

Sixty-two-year-old, Ukiliho Kayishema Fulgence, a Rwandan national who has been on the run from international authorities for the past 29 years, was tracked down by a specialised law enforcement task team on a farm in Paarl this week.

CAPE TOWN - The genocide case against a Rwandan fugitive arrested in the country this week has been postponed for a week to obtain bail information.

Sixty-two-year-old, Ukiliho Kayishema Fulgence, a Rwandan national who has been on the run from international authorities for the past 29 years, was tracked down by a specialised law enforcement task team on a farm in Paarl this week.

Fulgence allegedly played a significant role in the killing of more than 2,000 people in the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

A specialised task team, comprising Interpol, the department of justice and home affairs, tracked Fulgence down, who was living on a Paarl farm using a false name.

Wearing a blue jacket and black pants, Fulgence appeared in the dock on Friday, facing two fraud charges as well as a charge for contravention of the Immigration Act.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said that the State was opposing bail.

"He is a wanted person on charges of genocide up and around 1994 in Rwanda."

The case has been remanded until next Friday.