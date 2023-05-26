Go

Case against Rwandan genocide fugitive arrested in SA postponed

Sixty-two-year-old, Ukiliho Kayishema Fulgence, a Rwandan national who has been on the run from international authorities for the past 29 years, was tracked down by a specialised law enforcement task team on a farm in Paarl this week.

Ukiliho Kayishema Fulgence, one of the last fugitives sought for their role in the 1994 Rwanda genocide, sits in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court in Cape Town on May 26, 2023, two days after being arrested following 22 years on the run. Picture: RODGER BOSCH/AFP
26 May 2023 16:37

CAPE TOWN - The genocide case against a Rwandan fugitive arrested in the country this week has been postponed for a week to obtain bail information.

Fulgence allegedly played a significant role in the killing of more than 2,000 people in the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

A specialised task team, comprising Interpol, the department of justice and home affairs, tracked Fulgence down, who was living on a Paarl farm using a false name.

Wearing a blue jacket and black pants, Fulgence appeared in the dock on Friday, facing two fraud charges as well as a charge for contravention of the Immigration Act.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said that the State was opposing bail.

"He is a wanted person on charges of genocide up and around 1994 in Rwanda."

The case has been remanded until next Friday.

