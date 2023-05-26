Go

Buthelezi set to address KZN traditional leaders at meeting

Zulu traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi summoned the province's traditional leaders without divulging reasons for the gathering.

Zulu traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi addressed a meeting of KZN traditional leaders in Empangeni on 26 May 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Nhlanhla Mabaso
26 May 2023 16:00

EMPANGENI - Zulu traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi was set to address KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) traditional leaders in Empangeni on the province’s north coast on Friday.

Buthelezi summoned amakhosi and izinduna from all KwaZulu-Natal districts to a meeting at Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal, without divulging reasons for the gathering.

Earlier in the week, he claimed that some chiefs were discouraged from attending, however, the turnout appeared to be significant.

Senior Zulu royals including the queen mother, Prince Philemon of kwaFihlinqindi, and former chairperson of the KZN House of Traditional Leaders, inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza, were also in attendance.

