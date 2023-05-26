Buthelezi: Mzimela not experienced to be chair of Ingonyama Trust board

The Zulu traditional prime minister on Friday shared his concerns with traditional leaders regarding the appointment of Chief Thanduyise Mzimela to the Ingonyama Trust board.

EMPANGENI - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has expressed his difficulty of serving as traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarchy.

This comes after the recent developments with the Ingonyama Trust board, where changes were made by the Zulu king.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini appointed Chief Thanduyise Mzimela as chairperson of the board despite having assured Buthelezi that he would not do so.

Buthelezi, who calls himself the author of trust, called the meeting following the changes made by the Zulu king.

Buthelezi believes that Mzimela is inexperienced for the post.

"But it is a simple fact Inkosi Mzimela does not have a background in matters of the Ingonyama Trust. He is being thrown in the deep end without so much as a handover period, which is unfair to him."

Buthelezi further claims that Mzimela, at some point, wanted to withdraw his nomination for the post.