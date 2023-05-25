There's no electricity to boil water, say cholera-hit Hammanskraal residents
As the source of the cholera outbreak remains unknown, residents in Hammanskraal have been urged by the Tshwane municipality to boil any water they receive before drinking it.
JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Hammanskraal say they cannot boil their water as they do not have electricity.
The Tshwane municipality has warned residents in the area to not drink their tap water as it is not safe for human consumption.
This follows a cholera outbreak in the area, which has killed at least 20 people so far.
However, on top of a water crisis, residents also experience prolonged power outages outside of load shedding.
Resident, Aubrey Masombuka, whose wife was recently discharged from hospital after contracting cholera, said that bottled water had become expensive since the outbreak.
"Our brothers are dying, our mothers are dying, our sisters, our young children are dying because of this thing, cholera."
The Tshwane municipality said that it would be purchasing belt press filters at the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant, which would improve the water quality in Hammanskraal.
She said she is still in pain and is scared for her life
