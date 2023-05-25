Teaching and learning to soon resume at CPUT following protests

Earlier in May, there was an emergency evacuation of campuses following torrid student protests at its Bellville campus over new NSFAS funding rules.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) announced its plan for staff and students to return to campus, so that they could save crucial lecture time.

Management announced the emergency evacuation of campuses amidst protest action over the National Student Financial Aid Scheme’s (NSFAS) new funding rules earlier in May.

There were running battles between police and protesting students after buildings and vehicles were torched at CPUT's Bellville campus.

After considering several scenarios, it was decided that the recess period, which would normally take place from 24 June, would now begin on 24 May.

"Students are expected back in residence by the weekend of the 2nd of June and learning continues the following Monday. Mid-year assessments are expected to begin by 19 June," said CPUT’s Lauren Kansley.

Kansley said the university believes this plan presents the safest and most effective way of resuming academic activities.

"We once again thank our university community for being patient with our management and task teams while they thrashed out this solution."

Meanwhile, student leaders from at least fourteen South African universities have vowed to shut down campuses across the country, if their demands to scrap NSFAS's new funding rules are not met soon.