Switch to aluminium cables not curbing theft, says City Power

The utility transitioned from using copper as a power insulator to aluminium in a bid to curb cable theft in the city.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg City Power said there's an increase in the theft of some of its newly installed aluminium cables.

However, it said the theft of the cables continued due to a market for them.

City Power said it hoped the theft would be reduced once its power saving plans are put in place.

One of the utility's plans is to install solar-powered street lights to help reduce crime during load shedding.

“There’s also a lot of cable theft and vandalism that causes the outages. So, for example, if you were to put in a cable in front of an informal settlement, for example, a suburb, a township, wherever, you find that give it a few days and there might be a few people who actually dig up that cable and go sell it,” said City Power's Bonolo Ramokhele.