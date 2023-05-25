Solicitor-General has appointed new lawyers to represent Mkhwebane, Parly told

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, though, looks set to retain Advocate Dali Mpofu to defend her in her protracted impeachment inquiry.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has heard that the Solicitor-General has appointed a new firm of attorneys to represent embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in her protracted impeachment inquiry.

However, despite this, she looks set to retain Advocate Dali Mpofu to defend her in these proceedings.

The inquiry stalled in March when funding to pay her lawyers ran out.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly will on Thursday establish an ad hoc committee which will be responsible for the selection of a new Public Protector when Mkhwebane’s term ends in mid-October.

Parliament’s chief legal advisor, Zuraya Adhikarie, has informed the National Assembly’s programme committee that new lawyers, whom she did not name, will now brief senior counsel after Seanego Attorneys withdrew as Mkhwebane's representative.

"The Public Protector has indicated that she wants to retain Advocate Mpofu. So the new team is now on board."

House chairperson Cedric Frolick says the Speaker is keeping a close watch on the situation.

"It’s almost a process that just continues, it’s gathering its own momentum, and it does not reflect very well on how the entire process will ultimately be brought to its logical conclusion. There’s huge costs involved in all of this."

Meanwhile, Frolick says the ad hoc committee to select a new Public Protector will have to sit during the mid-year recess to recommend a candidate by the end of August.

The committee will compromise 11 voting, and 14 non-voting members, from all represented political parties.