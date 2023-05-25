RTMC cracks down on unroadworthy trucks after arrest of driver on N12

In an effort to curb truck-related accidents, the traffic corporation warned drivers that their licences would be immediately suspended if their vehicles were not fit for the road.

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said it's clamping down on trucks in the country, following the arrest of a driver who was transporting a dangerously heavy load of goods.

The 24-wheeler truck was stuck on the N12 on Wednesday morning, causing a major traffic backlog.

It emerged his truck had numerous defects.

The RTMC impounded the truck in question for being unroadworthy.

Traffic authorities attending to the incident on Wednesday said that the truck was carrying millions of rands worth of steel.

But the steel was too heavy for the truck and ended up bursting all 24 of its tyres.

The traffic corporation said that its latest statistics from 2021 to 2022 documented over 378 people who died in accidents involving trucks, with an additional 343 people sustaining injuries.

It warned all drivers that their licenses would be suspended immediately if their vehicles weren't in prime condition.