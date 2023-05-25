Pressure mounts on de Lille to expand and reform SA Tourism board

The Minister of Tourism came under scrutiny from the ANC for her running of the department, particularly relating to the problems at SA Tourism.

CAPE TOWN - Pressure is mounting on Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille to reform and expand the board of SA Tourism, as the African National Congress (ANC) accuses her of cadre deployment.

Two of the three board members hail from the Western Cape and have worked for the province’s investment promotion agency - Wesgro.

De Lille appointed the previous board last month after the previous board was dissolved in the fallout over a planned sponsorship deal with English Premier League football team Tottenham Hotspur.

During the debate on the budget of the Tourism department on Wednesday, de Lille came under heavy criticism from the ANC for her running of the department she inherited in March, particularly relating to the problems at SA Tourism.

Fifty-three percent of the department’s budget is allocated to the marketing agency.

Tourism committee chairperson Tandi Mahambehlala slammed de Lille’s board selection, in particular.

“The approach and slow pace of the minister to respond and effectively address the challenges identified by the portfolio committee will have a detrimental effect on the department and its entities and impede their ability to deliver on their mandate.”

But de Lille defended her choices.

“The three board members that I’ve appointed until the new board comes, they’ve got the capabilities and the experience.”

De Lille said she inherited a mess at SA Tourism, but she is confident the new board is already fixing the problems.