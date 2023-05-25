Party with biggest share of vote should be allowed to lead coalition - Mashatile

The deputy president was responding to questions in the National Assembly on proposed changes to legislation to help govern coalitions.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President Paul Mashatile said that the party with the most votes when there’s no outright winner in an election should be allowed to lead the coalition.

Mashatile also said that there’s an urgent need for a “national dialogue” on coalitions to discuss why they’re so dysfunctional.

The deputy president was responding to questions in the National Assembly on proposed changes to legislation to help govern coalitions.

He was asked by the Democratic Alliance (DA) whether in the absence of an existing legal framework to stabilise coalitions, would he support the party’s private member’s bill.

He said that a national discussion should be a priority to come up with ways to regulate coalitions.

"I have responded to similar questions in the National Council of Provinces about coalitions governments and need to convene a national dialogue on coalitions and more specifically on reasons why municipalities are dysfunctional."

Mashatile agreed with the DA that the party with the biggest share of the vote should be allowed to lead.

"The party that has won the largest votes in an election should be allowed to lead a coalition and executive positions should be allocated proportionally to the votes obtained by the coalition partners."

Mashatile said that by coming up with a national framework, it would deal with the instability witnessed in metros like Johannesburg and Tshwane.