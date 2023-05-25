Parly committee clears Frolick of state capture allegations

National Assembly House chairperson for committees Cedric Frolick had been implicated by the Zondo Commission of Inquiry for his ties to infamous state capture company, Bosasa.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly House chairperson for committees, Cedric Frolick, has been cleared of state capture allegations by Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests.

Frolick had been implicated by the Zondo Commission of Inquiry for his ties to infamous state capture company, Bosasa.

The programme committee was informed on Thursday morning that Frolick, as well as Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi, were the latest MPs to be cleared.

Known as the chair of chairs, Frolick was accused of receiving kickbacks from services company Bosasa after allegedly facilitating a meeting between the company and former African National Congress (ANC) MP, Vincent Smith.

Smith was overseeing the correctional services committee at the time, which was investigating irregularly-awarded contracts to Bosasa.

Parliament’s legal division recommended more than a year ago that the ethics committee consider whether Frolick had breached the ethics code.

On Thursday, no reasons were provided for clearing him when the secretary to the National Assembly, Masibulele Xaso, provided an update to the programme committee.

"House chairperson Frolick, Ms Joemat-Pettersson, and Minister Nxesi, those have been completed by the committee. No adverse finding on all three those matters."

The committee has issued reprimands for two MPs implicated by the state capture commission - deputy minister in the Presidency Pinky Kekana, and former mineral resources minister, Mosebenzi Zwane.

Zwane has also had his pay docked and is suspended from debates for a parliamentary term.