Motion tabled for statue of late King Zwelithini to be put up in KZN legislature

Economic development, tourism and environmental affairs Siboniso Duma said this would be in honour of the late Zulu monarch's contribution to development and peace in the province – remarks that came as the continent celebrated Africa Day on Wednesday.

DURBAN - Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Siboniso Duma tabled a motion to have a statue of the late Zulu monarch, King Goodwill kaZwelithini, erected in the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature.

This was during KZN’s fifth sitting of the sixth legislature on Wednesday.

Duma said the statue of the late monarch would be a sign of deep respect and gratitude for the departed king.

"This House knows of the role played by the late Zulu king, Zwelithini, of being the champion of development and creating peace, so in honouring the king, I table that there should be a statue of him which will stand alone in the legislature, it must be bigger than all the existing statues to show that our king was a hero."

The late monarch was the longest-serving Zulu king, having reigned for almost 50 years on the throne.