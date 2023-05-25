Mixed reaction from political parties to Ekurhuleni budget speech

A large portion of the budget has been allocated to various service delivery needs, with some funds being directed to mitigating the effects of the country’s energy crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - There have been mixed reactions from political parties to the budget speech delivered by Ekurhuleni Finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga.

Dunga on Thursday presented the metro's R55.3 billion budget for the current financial year.

A large portion of the budget has been allocated to various service delivery needs, with some funds being directed to mitigating the effects of the country’s energy crisis.

While some parties have welcomed the budget allocations, a number of them have highlighted its flaws and weaknesses.

Even though former Ekurhuleni mayor and Democratic Alliance (DA) regional leader, Tania Campbell, outlined her discontent with the budget speech, she gave props to Dunga for his comprehensive finance model.

"I commend you in saying that projects will be finished. But I must just emphasise that this shows maturity, that shows that you are not there just to squander money."

Meanwhile, ActionSA’s Clarise de Lange-Williams said that Dunga’s speech was merely a tedious story.

"We, however, take note of all the jargon and beautiful words that you presented to us, MMC. We, as ActionSA, will be holding you to account to ensure that all these big stories you spoke of will actually happen."

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have both expressed satisfactory comments with the budget speech.