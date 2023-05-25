Mapisa-Nqakula holds firm on international study tour to UK for MPs

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula agreed to an international study tour to the UK last month after the rules committee failed to reach consensus on the necessity of an oversight committee on the Presidency.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says she won’t back down on an overseas trip for MPs to better inform Parliament on whether to establish a committee that will oversee the Presidency.

On Thursday, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) complained that an international study tour was a waste of money.

But Mapisa-Nqakula said that the sixth Parliament could not allow this matter to remain unresolved.

For years, opposition parties have been pushing for a Presidency oversight committee but the latest proposal from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has failed to find favour with the African National Congress (ANC).

Mapisa-Nqakula agreed to an international study tour to the UK last month after the rules committee failed to reach consensus on the necessity of an oversight committee on the Presidency.

It’s the only budget vote that is not overseen by such a committee.

The EFF’s Natasha Ntlangwini on Thursday argued that the money could be better spent on other parliamentary needs.

"Why are we not doing benchmarking with other African countries? Why the UK? Why do we even want to do benchmarking with the UK? This is a waste of money."

Mapisa-Nqakula, however, said that her mind was made up.

"We must finalise this matter now. Can’t move on to the seventh Parliament with this matter lingering on. We need to take a decision so that come the next year after the election, they know exactly what to do."

Mapisa-Nqakula said that planning for the trip was advanced and parties who did not agree with it, could withdraw their members.