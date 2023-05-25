King Misuzulu calls for action against 'worrying' killing of traditional leaders

Over the past year, several leaders were killed in KwaZulu-Natal, with the motive speculated to be due to succession disputes and disagreements over other issues.

DURBAN - Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini said efforts should be bolstered to stop the killing of traditional leaders in KwaZulu-Natal.

Amakhosi and izinduna in the province also previously raised concerns about security, with many of their counterparts killed over the past year.

Though the motive is not clear, it's believed that this could be due to succession disputes and disagreements over other issues.

The Zulu monarch said that action needed to be taken to stop the killings: "The killing of amakhosi and izinduna is worrying me. I spoke with the chiefs themselves that as the House of Traditional Leaders we need to attend to this issue on our own, with the help from government and the police, to protect traditional leaders."