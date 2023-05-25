‘How does this happen?' Asked 'livid' Makhura after Life Esidimeni deaths

Makhura was testifying before the inquiry into the tragedy, where mental health patients were transferred to facilities that did not offer adequate care.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Gauteng premier David Makhura said he was overcome with emotion when he heard about the deaths of 144 mental health patients in the botched Life Esidimeni project.

Makhura was on Wednesday testifying before the inquiry into the tragedy, where mental health patients were transferred to facilities that did not offer adequate care.

Makhura has been accused of being one of the officials who made the decision to terminate the Life Esidimeni contract.

While he admitted to being aware of the concerns associated with moving large volumes of high-care patients, Makhura said he couldn't have foreseen the outcome.

He said he had been assured that the Department of Health had the capacity and know-how to see through the project effectively after first learning of some of the fatalities.

"In the first instance, I was quite livid. We have 36 patients who have died in our facilities, it is said they are in the NGOs. How does this happen? Secondly, precisely, how many people died, under what circumstances did they die? I asked these questions very vigorously to the officials. So firstly, explain to me, how many people died."