Hammanskraal in a state of panic as cholera death toll rises to 20

Hammanskraal has been the hardest area in the country since the outbreak was reported in recent days and government and health authorities are in a race against time to find the source of the disease so that it can be contained.

JOHANNESBURG - The community of Hammanskraal is in a state of panic as the death toll from the cholera outbreak rises to 20.

The health department says three more people have succumbed to the waterborne disease in the Pretoria North community.

Hammanskraal has been the hardest area in the country since the outbreak was reported in recent days.

Government and health authorities are in a race against time to find the source of the disease so that it can be contained.

Forty-five-year-old social worker, Rose Masombuka, was recently discharged from the Jubilee Hospital in Hammanskraal.

She said that prior to going to hospital, she had diarrhoea and stomach cramps, which was later confirmed to be cholera.

"So I am appealing that guys, please help people. The pain that I felt and the pain that I am feeling... I am standing like this because I can't even stand properly."

Religious community leader, Moafrica Wa Maila, said that a lack of communication from government had fueled the panic.

"There is a panic, a high level of panic, there is lack of information on what needs to be done. The government is not communicating clearly to the people."

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Tshwane said that it would be opening criminal cases against the Tshwane municipality and the Gauteng government for the cholera-related deaths in Hammanskraal.