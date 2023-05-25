FS health dept probing source of cholera outbreak, as death toll rises to 22

The outbreak started in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria last week after some residents were admitted to the Jubilee Hospital, presenting symptoms of a gastrointestinal infection.

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State health department says it's investigating the source of the cholera bacteria in that province after confirming its first cholera-related fatality.

Water quality in the Free State is under scrutiny after at least eight cases of the waterborne disease have been recorded in the province.

This comes as the death toll from the cholera outbreak has risen to 22.

Free State health department spokesperson, Mondli Mvambi: “We send our condolences to the family of the deceased and wish them strength and courage during their period of mourning. The department has sent a delegation to the family to comfort them and raise awareness about the disease to possibly prevent any further deaths."

Meanwhile, acting Health Minister Doctor Aaron Motsoaledi and several officials are set to return to the Jubilee Hospital on Thursday evening where 179 patients are being treated.

The urgent visit comes as health authorities are yet to confirm the exact source of the cholera outbreak, but poor wastewater management and local government instability in South Africa’s capital city have been blamed for the situation.

The department's Foster Mohale: "This urgent visit will enable the principals to monitor the effectiveness of the current government intervention to curb the spread of the cholera disease and save lives. The delegation will be accompanied by experts from the NICD, WHO, and senior officials from both the national and provincial health departments.