Ekurhuleni Finance MMC Dunga allocates R2.8bn to waste management

In the past year, Ekurhuleni residents staged a number of protests, voicing frustration over the poor waste collection in the metro.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga announced that the city has allocated R2.8 billion to environment and waste management.

Dunga delivered the municipality’s 2023/24 R55.3 billion budget at the city council on Thursday.

Dunga said from the R2.8 billion allocated to environment management, R54 million would go towards purchasing waste collection trucks.

Two weeks ago, the municipality told Eyewitness News that only 35 trucks in its fleet were in operation, while 72 were inoperative.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema also insisted that 71 of the municipality’s trucks were missing and could have possibly been stolen.

Dunga said the municipality planned to add additional trucks to its fleet as a measure to reduce reliance on external service providers.

“We must be a city that does not depend on service providers to collect waste. We will collect waste and create sustainable jobs. We have already recently purchased 12 trucks.”

