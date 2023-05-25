Go

CT police searching for motives after deadly Constantia & Wynberg shootings

In Constantia, four people were shot and killed by unknown gunmen on Thursday morning. In a separate incident in Wynberg, a woman was also shot and killed outside the local magistrate's court.

Police at the scene of a multiple murder in Constantia, Cape Town on 25 May 2023. Four foreign nationals, believed to be from Bulgaria, were shot and killed. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News
Police at the scene of a multiple murder in Constantia, Cape Town on 25 May 2023. Four foreign nationals, believed to be from Bulgaria, were shot and killed. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News
25 May 2023 18:23

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town crime scene experts are busy combing crimes scenes in the Wynberg and Constantia areas following deadly shootings.

In Constantia, four people were shot and killed by unknown gunmen on Thursday morning.

In a separate incident in Wynberg, a woman was also shot and killed outside the local magistrate's court earlier today.

A section of Evergreen Lane in Constantia was cordoned off by the police as crime scene experts collected evidence inside the house where the shooting occurred.

Police said that they were called out to the scene just after 8AM on Thursday, where they found two men and two women aged between forty and 50 years old with gunshot wounds.

Meanwhile, a woman believed to be a suspect that turned State witness, was also shot and killed outside the Wynberg Magistrate's Court this morning.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said that the woman was declared dead on the scene.

"Preliminary reports reveal that the unknown deceased was walking in the street near the court when she was approached by unknown gunmen who started shooting at her, wounding her fatally."

The motives for both shootings are unknown at this stage.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA