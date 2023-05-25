Cold and wet weather forecast for Western Cape

Wednesday night’s cold front that made landfall is expected to bring heavy rain and very cold conditions to the region on Thursday, with highs forecaste to only reach around 10°C in some areas.

CAPE TOWN - Cold and wet weather conditions are forecast for Western Cape on Thursday.

A cold front that made landfall on Wednesday night is expected to bring heavy rain and very cold conditions to the region, as well as to some parts of Northern Cape.

Weather forecaster Samkelo Magwala said some areas might only reach highs of around 10°C.

"South African Weather Service has issued a warning for disruptive rainfall yellow Level 3. We also issue a warning for damaging waves for difficulty navigating at sea."

Forecaster Mbavhi Maliage said rain was not on the cards for Gauteng, but cooler temperatures for the weekend could be expected.

"We aren't expecting any rainfall for Gauteng up until Saturday. We are expecting our temperatures to be a little bit cooler going into the weekend."