City of Ekurhuleni allocates R256m towards roads and stormwater systems

Ekurhuleni Finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga promised a dedicated pothole repair team would be established and regular road maintenance schedules would be strictly adhered to.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni has allocated R256 million towards upgrading the municipality’s roads and stormwater systems.

On Thursday, the city’s finance MMC, Nkululeko Dunga, presented the metro’s budget of R55.3 billion for the current financial year.

In his speech, Dunga raised concern over the state of the municipality’s roads and dilapidated infrastructure.

In the last financial year, the city allocated R370 million to the roads and stormwater department, which was significantly higher than this year’s R256 million.

Despite the noticeable decrease, Dunga said road and water infrastructure would be upgraded during the current financial year.

“A dedicated pothole repair team will be established within the municipal works department. Regular road maintenance schedules will be strictly adhered to, helping prevent the formation of future potholes.”

In his speech, Dunga announced that the previous administration redirected funds meant to fix potholes and upgrade city infrastructure.