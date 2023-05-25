Buthelezi accuses KZN govt, provincial HTL of attempting to sink meeting

Buthelezi has summoned Amakhosi and izinduna from all KwaZulu-Natal districts to a meeting at Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal. But he now says some of these traditional leaders have alerted him that there are attempts to stop them from attending.

DURBAN - Zulu traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has accused the KwaZulu-Natal government and the House of Traditional Leaders of discouraging Amakhosi and izinduna from attending a meeting he called for on Friday.

On Wednesday, the king addressed the nation, reinforcing his support for Buthelezi.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says some of the KwaZulu-Natal Amakhosi and izinduna have been told to ignore the invitation to his meeting set for Friday.

Buthelezi has claimed that the chairperson of the House of Traditional Leaders in the province, Inkosi Sifiso Shinga, is responsible.

He claims the KwaZulu-Natal department of traditional affairs also sent text messages to traditional leaders in this regard.

But both the department and the house chairperson have dismissed the allegations.

Inkosi Shinga says he had no clue about the meeting as Buthelezi didn’t brief him about it.