Africa Day: Protect Africa's environment amid gas and oil drilling - Activists

Africa's 54 countries marked the day under the theme: 'Promoting and appreciating knowledge in and from Africa'.

JOHANNESBURG - Some environmental organisations on Thursday made Africa Day celebrations a green affair, calling for the preservation of continent's precious resources.

The annual celebration embraces the rich biodiversity, culture, heritage, food and art produced in Africa.

The theme for 2023 is about highlighting the preservation of coastal communities and environments that were at risk around the vast plateau.

Recently, offshore drilling for gas and oil increased international interest.

However, the Green Connection's Lisa Makuala said Africans shouldn't be taken advantage of.

“Living communities [are] bearing the brunt of poverty, while multinational companies pursue financial gain. We want to see community concerns being taken into consideration when they raise issues of environmental impacts due to oil and gas exploration.”