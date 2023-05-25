Africa Day: 60 years of OAU, Africa still lacks integration and prosperity

As Africa Day commemorates the establishment of the Organisation for African Unity, now known as the African Union, modern-day Africa is still marred by economic strife, poor health and armed conflict.

JOHANNESBURG - As the continent marks 60 years since the establishment of the Organisation for African Unity (OAU), Ghana's Kwame Nkrumah and Ethiopia's Haile Selassie's joint vision of an integrated and thriving Africa remains elusive.

Thursday marks Africa Day, commemorating the establishment of the OAU that has since evolved into the African Union (AU).

While there is some progress, including the establishment of a joint vision through its Agenda 2063 programme, economic strife, poor health and armed conflict remain the story of modern-day Africa.

For the most part, many are still unsure what Africa Day stands for, let alone the work being done on the continent through the AU.

The University of Pretoria’s Dr Jason Musyoka said a lot of progress was being made, with the eastern parts of the continent being the most integrated.

But Musyoka cited the mission to bring about economic development as a spectacular failure on the continent.

“We talk about growth, but we don’t question the more underlying or beneath the surface issues, such as who is driving this growth.”

The professor also said ambitious projects, such as Silencing the Guns by 2020, were also unsuccessful with no less than 10 coups taking place in Africa between 2020 and 2022.

Musyoka also flagged Africa's old men's club - comprising former liberation heroes - as one of the continent’s major stumbling blocks.