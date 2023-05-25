4 foreign nationals shot and killed in Constantia

Police said they were called out to a multiple murder scene on Thursday morning just after 8AM. Two females and two males aged between 40 and 50 years old were found with gunshot wounds.

CAPE TOWN - Police are on the scene of a shooting incident in Constantia where four foreign nationals have been and shot and killed.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said that the victims are believed to be from Bulgaria.

"The motive for the multiple murders is yet to be determined, with detectives hard at work in search of clues. Serious and violent crimes detectives have initiated an investigation into the murders."

There are also unconfirmed reports of another fatal shooting outside the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Thursday.