Witness says one of the Enyobeni Tavern owners watched as teens collapsed & died

Twenty-one teenagers lost their lives at the Enyobeni Tavern in June last year, and the owners are on trial at the East London Magistrates Court.

EAST LONDON - One of the Enyobeni Tavern owners, Siyakhangela Ndevu, allegedly watched as the underage children collapsed to their deaths.

That’s according to the State's third witness, Nalo Mthizana.

Ndevu and his wife, Vuyikazi, are on trial in the East London Magistrates Court on charges of selling liquor to underage children.

Mthizana’s testimony about the night that 21 teenagers lost their lives at the Enyobeni Tavern drew strong reaction from the public gallery.

She described the chaos that unfolded on the night of 26 June last year.

"It took them 30 to 34 minutes; it took a while for the doors to finally open. While some were collapsing, others decided to jump from the windows and the balcony because it was too hot inside. What happened was others fell and some of us, we were screaming for help."

Mthizana’s testimony has also contradicted Ndevu's version of events.

He claims he wasn’t at the premises when the tragedy unfolded but she said that he was.

The State's fourth witness, an official from the Eastern Cape Liquor Board, is also expected to testify on Wednesday.