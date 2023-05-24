Western Cape residents urged to save water amid slow refill of dams

In the Western Cape, May is considered to be one of the wettest months, however, according to a hydrological report, recent rainfall has done little to boost the province's dam levels.

CAPE TOWN - The Water and Sanitation Department said Western Cape dams were refilling too slowly this year, and urged residents to conserve more.

The province's water supply system, which consists of the Cape's six largest dams is currently sitting at 61%, which is 2% lower than this time last year.

The latest hydrological report shows the past weekend's rains weren't enough.

The Water and Sanitation Department's Andile Tshona said traditionally, May is supposed to be one of the wettest months in the Western Cape.

But so far, rainfall has done little to boost the province's dam levels.

The Gouritz River Catchment which covers the Little and Central Karoo as well as the coastal belt of the southern Cape is sitting at just over 51% full.

While the Western Cape's largest dam, Theewaterskloof is currently 59% full, a notable decline compared to just over 66% last year.

Given lessons from Cape Town's "Day Zero" saga in 2017, the department said now was the time to save water at home.