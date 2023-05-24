Two robbery suspects killed in shootout with police in Durban

It's understood that officers responded to reports of a courier vehicle that was robbed in Paddock in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Two robbery suspects have been killed during a shootout with police in Newlands East, in Durban.

The suspects stole electronic devices among other items.

Police spokesperson, Jay Naicker, said that the men were traced to a home in Newlands, where they were found offloading their loot.

"The suspects opened fire at police officers and a shootout ensued. During the shootout, two suspects were fatally wounded and a third was arrested."