Tshwane to invest R450m for refurbishing of Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant

This has been made possible by the cash-strapped city reprioritising its budgets in response to the water crisis in Hammanskraal.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane municipality will be investing R450 million over the next three years towards the refurbishment of the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant.

Cilliers Brink, Tshwane Mayor, said for Phase 2 of the Rooiwal upgrade, the city will need other government entities to help it raise the R2,5 billion needed.



Brink also criticised the EFF councillors in Tshwane for preventing the budget speech from going ahead. TCG pic.twitter.com/o5kyJtfSIZ ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 24, 2023

This has been made possible by the cash-strapped city reprioritising its budgets in response to the water crisis in Hammanskraal.

The Rooiwal plant releases water to the Leeuwkraal Dam, which is the source for the Temba water treatment plant that supplies water to Hammanskraal.

READ MORE:

- EFF disrupts Tshwane council meeting, wants Hammanskraal water crisis resolved

- Watch: 'We are dying, the water is killing us'- Hammanskraal residents

- EFF disrupts Tshwane council meeting, wants Hammanskraal water crisis resolved

- Temba water purification plant tests negative for cholera, says Tshwane MMC

- Tshwane's political instability responsible for water crisis, says Mahlobo

- Brink wants Hammanskraal cholera outbreak to be treated as a national emergency

Several reports have showed that the Rooiwal plant is over-capacitated and releases waste into the dam.

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink said that a further R2.5 billion would be needed for phase two of the Rooiwal refurbishment project.

“Now that is not enough to solve the problem. We’ve said over and over again that the resources of the City of Tshwane are simply too limited to do the upgrades there. We also have serious supply chain management issues with irregular tenders being approved by this city in the past that we have to be honest about, so we lack the resources, we lack the expertise, we are going to need partnerships.”