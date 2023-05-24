Tshwane municipality to dismiss officials implicated in Rooiwal project fiasco

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink said that the stalling of the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant refurbishment project had contributed to the water crisis in Hammanskraal.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane municipality is working on dismissing officials who are implicated in the more than R250 million Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant upgrade tender debacle.

In 2019, the municipality awarded a contract to a joint venture between CMS Water, NJR and Blackhead Consulting for phase one of refurbishing the Rooiwal plant.

Cilliers Brink, Tshwane Mayor, said disciplinary processes are ongoing against municipal officials implicated in the R250+ million Rooiwal upgrade tender.



The contract was awarded to a joint venture between CMS Water, NJR and Blackhead Consulting. TCG pic.twitter.com/6rH5EJ4WBb ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 24, 2023

However, last year, the city terminated the contract following a forensic report which showed that only 60% of the work had been completed.

READ:

- 'Capacity exceeds demand' in Hammanskraal as water woes continue unabated

- Tshwane to invest R450m for refurbishing of Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant

- EFF disrupts Tshwane council meeting, wants Hammanskraal water crisis resolved

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink said that the stalling of the Rooiwal refurbishment project had contributed to the water crisis in Hammanskraal.

Brink said that the municipality would make R450 million available over the next three years to complete phase one of the upgrades to the plant.

However, he said that corrupt officials within the city needed to be booted before a cent was spent.

“The disciplinary steps against the officials implicated in that report are already underway so that’s very important to note. I have said that the supply chain management of this city is like a festering sore that infects the entirety of the body of the city. If we are not open about that, we are not going to solve the issue."

The Tshwane municipality is also in an ongoing court process to recoup money from the contractors.