Three bodies found in Brakpan following police tip-off

Police said two of the bodies appeared to have sustained fatal gunshots while the third was discovered badly burnt in a nearby field.

JOHANNESBURG - Three bodies were found in Brakpan in Ekurhuleni.

On Tuesday, police received a tip-off about the bodies of the three men, who were found at the Withok Plots.

Two of the bodies were found inside an abandoned building and appeared to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

But police said the third body was discovered badly burnt in a nearby open field.

“All the necessary stakeholders were summoned to the scene, and a case of murder is opened at Tsakane police station. Although no arrests have been made, thorough investigations are being conducted by the law enforcers,” said Ekurhuleni police's Kelebogile Thepa.