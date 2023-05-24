Students reject NSFAS plan to take over paying allowances from universities

SRC leaders from at least 14 universities picketed outside the NSFAS offices in the Cape Town CBD on Wednesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Student leaders from various South African universities said that they were rejecting the National Student Financial Scheme (NSFAS)'s plan to take over the payment of student allowances from universities.

From next week Thursday, NSFAS plans to take over full control of paying allowances to students via a third-party company.

University of the Western Cape (UWC) SRC president, Mandla-Onke Notyawa, said that this would cause confusion for students and open the process to corruption.

"And we reject that because our students will not know where to go should they not receive their allowances, and it opens a room for corruption in the form of a tender system. A tender system is the most cruel system ever and it must be rejected by society without fear of any contradiction. If NSFAS wants to take over allowances, they must do it themselves. They must capacitate themselves and deal with the issue of allowances."



Students are also protesting against a new funding condition that NSFAS will reduce the funding of students enrolled for courses with under 60 credits.

Notyawa said that they also rejected this decision.

"Many of our students are doing their final years, have 60 credits or less or students are doing extended programmes. It means that now they're not going to receive food allowances and accommodation allowances but they're only going to receive what is called book allowances, of which we reject without any fear of any contradiction."