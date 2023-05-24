Student leaders meeting with NSFAS over grievances

Students held a peaceful picket outside the NSFAS offices in Cape Town on Wednesday, where they handed over a memorandum of demands.

CAPE TOWN - Student leaders from various universities across the country are currently meeting with the management of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to discuss some of their grievances.

SRC leaders from several South African universities are marching to the #NSFAS offices in Cape Town.

The #studentprotesr is over a new system where #NSFAS plans to take over the payment of allowances from universities @NtuthuzeloNene pic.twitter.com/uwa7DoAGdq ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 24, 2023

They're calling on NSFAS to stop its plans to take over the payment of student allowances from universities.

They're also against a new funding model that will see NSFAS reduce funding for students enrolled for courses with under 60 credits.

The students have criticised the scheme's new payment method for allowances via a third-party company, which is expected to commence next week Thursday.

Wednesday's march follows recent violent clashes at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) and the University of the Western Cape (UWC) over these and other issues.

Vaal University of Technology (VUT)'s Maanda Masindi said that the new payment method would create problems for students and open the process to corruption.

"This system which NSFAS is introducing is going to create charges to our students accounts of which they were not used to in the previous system which we were using."

NSFAS has promised to respond to student demands in the next two days.