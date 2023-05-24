Stellenbosch residents frustrated after power outage adds to load shedding woes

On Monday, a fire at a Cloetesville substation broke out which affected several areas in the Cape Winelands District town.

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch residents have expressed their frustration with a power outage that affected some areas earlier this week.

Electricity supply to several areas of the Cape Winelands District town was cut off due to a fire at a Cloetesville substation on Monday.

Power supply to these communities has, however, been restored.

Electricity supply to Cloetesville, Kayamandi and Koelenhof were affected by the power outage.

Some Cloetesville residents explained that the power outage added to the pressure of having to deal with severe stages of load shedding.

“We have to make fire for food and stuff like that, we have to go fetch wood from the bush to make food,” one resident said.

In Kayamandi, a woman who sells fried fish said that she couldn’t operate for two days.

“If there is no power early in the morning, that means my business is going stop because early in the morning we can’t make fire outside because the skolliesare going up and down.”

Residents have urged government to expedite plans that will help to eradicate the country’s electricity woes.