Stats SA: Consumer price inflation contracts by 0.3%

JOHANNESBURG - Consumers are expected to feel some reprieve as inflation cools from 7.1% to 6.8% in April.

This is the lowest inflation reading in almost a year when inflation dropped to 6.5%.

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) released the latest inflation data on Wednesday and defied predictions by some economists that inflation would remain red-hot again.

The annual inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages eased marginally below the 14% mark in April.

Stats SA said meat, oils and fats are bucking the trend - with steak lovers spared some rands and cents as meat inflation slows for a second consecutive month.

Transport recorded its ninth successive month of disinflation, softening again in April - mainly due to the annual rate of fuel also easing to its lowest since March 2021.

While this is good news, consumers may still feel the pinch with some food items in their baskets.

Stats SA's Patrick Kelly explains: "The milk, eggs and cheese product group recorded an annual price increase of 14,5% – the largest rise in 14 years (since January 2009).

“The average price of a 2 litre carton of fresh full-cream milk increased from R30,14 to R35,88 in the 12 months to April. Over the same period, the average price of a kilogram of cheddar cheese climbed from R118,24 to R135,11 and a tray of six eggs from R20,38 to R21,59."

Kelly added that coffee lovers will also be expected to pay more as instant coffee beans and instant coffee records higher prices.