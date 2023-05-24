State ropes in two witnesses to testify in Enyobeni Tavern owners' trial

One of the witnesses in the case against the couple is an underage person, who was at the tavern where 21 teenagers died in June 2022, while the other is an official from the Eastern Cape Liquor Board.

EAST LONDON - The State will call two new witnesses in the case against the Enyobeni Tavern owners, Vuyokazi and Siyakhangela Ndevu, on Wednesday.

The couple are on trial in the East London Magistrates Court, facing charges of selling liquor to minors.

One of the witnesses expected in the dock on Wednesday is a minor who attended the event in June 2022 that ended in the death of 21 teenagers.

The media will be asked to leave court, once again, when the underage witness - who frequented the tavern - testifies.

An official from the Eastern Cape Liquor Board is also expected to take the stand.

The National Prosecuting Authority said these witnesses were key in proving that the Enyobeni Tavern owners sold alcohol to underage children.