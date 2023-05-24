Source of cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal still not identified

Seventeen people have succumbed to cholera at the Jubilee Hospital in the north of Pretoria amid a water crisis in the community.

JOHANNESBURG - As families in Hammanskraal mourn the deaths of their loved ones due to cholera, municipal officials and health authorities have not yet identified the origins of the waterborne bacterial disease.

Seventeen people have succumbed to cholera at the Jubilee Hospital in the north of Pretoria amid a water crisis in the community.

The Tshwane municipality, along with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), have been working around the clock to track down where the bacterial disease originated from.

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink said that several of the municipality’s water sources have tested negative for traces of the cholera bacteria.

Eyewitness News understands the municipality is also probing its outsourced water tankers and if they are getting their water from designated hydrants.

Brink has rejected accusations by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) that the municipality is lying about their test results.

"We've got the lab reports. If there's any expert that says 'no, we doubt it, we think you're not being honest about it', let it be scrutinised. It's also shared with the NICD, so there isn't really the possibility of making these things up."

EFF Tshwane chairperson, Obakeng Ramabodu, said that the municipality was liable for all the deaths in Hammanskraal.

VIDEO: 'We are dying, the water is killing us'- Hammanskraal residents